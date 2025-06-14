Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $154,170,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.2%

DVN opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.