Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365,479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after acquiring an additional 584,732 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,629,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122,813 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

