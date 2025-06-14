Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,345 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 332.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO William T. Presley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

