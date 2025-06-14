Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 2.8%

MCB opened at $64.17 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $826,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,401.84. The trade was a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,344.80. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,250. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.