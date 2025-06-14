Palouse Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

