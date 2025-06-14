Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $249.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $282.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.37. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

