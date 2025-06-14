Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 799 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

