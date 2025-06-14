Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.3%

APO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.