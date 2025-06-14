Capstone Wealth Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

