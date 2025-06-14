Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 13,279 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,801,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

