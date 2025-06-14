Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $72,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.