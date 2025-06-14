Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,038,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,979,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

