Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $623.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $573.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

