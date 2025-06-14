Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Sells 3,237 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

General Dynamics stock opened at $282.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

