Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $135,933,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,103,000 after buying an additional 1,705,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 861,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

