Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after buying an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43,028.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on SLB. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.
Insider Activity
In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9%
SLB stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.