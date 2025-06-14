Dover Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

