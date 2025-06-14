Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

