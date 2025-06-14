Avaii Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,746.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 227,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $90.93 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

