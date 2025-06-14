Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $263.79 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.