Dover Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

