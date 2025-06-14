Dover Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $287.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

