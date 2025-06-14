Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 201,747 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

DFAT opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

