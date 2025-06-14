Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

