Dover Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.38.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MCK opened at $727.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.37. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $732.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

