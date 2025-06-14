Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $73.67 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.