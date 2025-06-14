Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,896,000. Moody’s makes up about 3.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE MCO opened at $471.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.41 and a 200 day moving average of $473.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

