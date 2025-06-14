Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

