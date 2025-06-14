Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 34,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $560.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

