Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

