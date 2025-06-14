Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Down 4.4%
Suncorp Group stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
About Suncorp Group
