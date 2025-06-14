Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Down 4.4%

Suncorp Group stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

