Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $16.89 on Friday. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

