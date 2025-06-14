U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Nancy Ham Sells 400 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $77.08 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

