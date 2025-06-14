Joshua O. Feldman Sells 15,322 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua O. Feldman sold 15,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $20,225.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,696 shares in the company, valued at $499,878.72. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of ATER stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.37. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. Aterian had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aterian by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aterian by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $4.00 price target on Aterian in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

