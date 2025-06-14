SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 219.9% from the May 15th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMC stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. SMC has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $26.56.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 billion. SMC had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

