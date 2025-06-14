Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Drops By 70.0%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Singapore Airlines Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of SINGY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
