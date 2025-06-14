Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Drops By 70.0%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SINGY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

