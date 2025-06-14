Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT) Insider Acquires C$13,952.00 in Stock

Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Jennings purchased 16,000 shares of Scottie Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$13,952.00.

Kevin Patrick Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Kevin Patrick Jennings acquired 16,000 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$14,208.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Kevin Patrick Jennings acquired 2,750 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$2,667.50.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kevin Patrick Jennings purchased 2,750 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,667.50.

Scottie Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:ROT opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. Scottie Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Scottie Resources Company Profile

Rotation Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interests in the Scottie Gold property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle; and Ruby Silver property, Black Hills property, and the Stock property located in the Golden Triangle.

