Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XJUN opened at $40.27 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.