Kirk E. Kleiser Buys 1,750 Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Stock

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) Director Kirk E. Kleiser acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $21,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,627.72. This represents a 15.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

