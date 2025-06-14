Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a 14.3% increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $473.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $478.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.35 and a 200 day moving average of $357.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,519 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Curtiss-Wright worth $67,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

