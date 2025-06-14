Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2,576.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $54.94 million and approximately $1,226.62 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino Index Token (XTN) is an algorithmic, crypto-collateralised asset within the Waves blockchain ecosystem, replacing the former USDN stablecoin. XTN is backed by a basket of tokens rather than a single asset, with its value influenced by the Backing Ratio (BR) rather than a fixed peg. It serves as a medium of exchange, staking asset, and collateral for DeFi applications. Developed under the Neutrino Protocol, XTN retains a decentralised governance model that allows the community to influence protocol decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

