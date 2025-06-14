Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 348,777 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.20 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

