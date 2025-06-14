Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $486.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $380.63 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

