Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

