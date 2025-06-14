Everpar Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Boston Partners grew its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LPL Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,290,000 after buying an additional 405,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $374.08 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.24.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

