Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 50,640 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

