Avaii Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.