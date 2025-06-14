Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $66,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $418.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.