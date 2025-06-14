Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

