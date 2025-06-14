Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 141.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $859,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 198.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $5,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,853,750. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,495,267 shares of company stock valued at $131,012,865.

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of ALAB opened at $89.73 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.